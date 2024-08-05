Sadar Lingayats decide to change Taralabalu pontiff

Davangere: In a major development in Veerashaiva Lingayat community, people of Sadar community, politically influential sect in Lingayat community, on Sunday passed a resolution to change the Sri Taralabalu Brihan Mutt pontiff Shivamurthy Shivacharya and branch Mutt seer Panditaradhya, as they have crossed the age of 60.

The meeting chaired by Akhila Bharata Veerashaiva Mahasabha president and Davangere MLA Shamanur Shivashankarappa shared the decision of the meeting with the seer in Bengaluru on August 18. The members said that as per the by-law of the mutt, one of the major Veerashaiva-Lingayat mutts in Karnataka, those who cross 60 years of age must step down from the post of pontiff. Both the seers have crossed 60 years of age.

They said Shivakumara swamiji had announced that he would step down from the post some years ago. But following pressure from the devotees, he had decided to continue in the post. Now, the seer must step down and pave the way for the next generation to head the mutt.

They also stated that the existing trust is not active. The trust has to be dissolved and new members have to be nominated.

Former ministers B C Patil, S A Raveendranath, Harihar MLA B P Harish, the community leader Anaberu Rajanna and others were present in the meeting.