<p>Bengaluru: Forest Minister Eshwar Khandre ordered authorities to shut down safari, trekking in Nagarahole and Bandipur tiger reserves as well as any conflict areas till the rescue of a conflict tiger. The minister also asked the authorities to divert the officials and staff to the ongoing rescue operation.</p><p>The minister's direction to the state chief wildlife warden came after news broke that another person was mauled to death by a tiger in Hale Heggodilu village of Saragur taluk, Moleyur range. Chowdiah Naik was the third person who died due to tiger attacks within the last one month in the region. </p><p>"It's painful to see that the attacks on the border of the tiger reserves in Mysuru and Chamarajanagar districts have claimed three lives," he said, announcing the closure of the safari and trekking activities.</p>.Another farmer killed in tiger attack in Mysuru district.<p>As per the directions, safari in the two reserves as well as trekking in areas with conflict will be closed immediately until further orders. The officers and staffers, including drivers, conducting these activities will be diverted to the combing and surveillance operations. The Additional Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (Project Tiger) has been directed to stay put in the region until the conflict tiger is rescued, the statement said.</p><p>The forest department has come under immense pressure in the wake of the growing number of conflict incidents in the region. It started with the poisoning of five tigers in MM Hills Wildlife Sanctuary two months ago and then seen regular incidents of death and injury on the side of wildlife and human habitats. </p><p>Khandre said he had held a meeting in Bandipur on October 27 and more recently in Chamarajanagar with the district in charge minister, MLAs and other leaders to discuss the conflicts and explore solutions. He said he directed officials to take all the steps to rescue the tiger and it was unfortunate to see yet another death.</p>