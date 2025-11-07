Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnataka

Safari, trekking in Nagarahole, Bandipur closed till rescue of conflict tiger

The minister's direction to the state chief wildlife warden came after news broke that another person was mauled to death by a tiger in Hale Heggodilu village of Saragur taluk, Moleyur range.
Last Updated : 07 November 2025, 09:12 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 07 November 2025, 09:12 IST
Karnataka NewsBandipursafari

Follow us on :

Follow Us