Sakleshpur: Railway track restoration work nearing completion

The restoration work, taken up on the railway track between Yedakumari and Kadagaravalli, on Bengaluru-Mangaluru route, in Sakleshpur taluk, Hassan district, is nearing completion.
It may be mentioned that a landslide occurred below the railway track and the earth caved in around 500 metres. Thus, the rail service on the route was cancelled and several trains were diverted on alternative routes.
A team of workers, of South Western Railway, took up the restoration work on a war-footing and the soil has been removed. A crib wall has been constructed with stones. Besides, the works on constructing a barrier wall is under progress.
Rail services were stopped on the route from July 26. Around 800 workers are involved in the restoration work. There was a delay in completing the work, due to heavy rains.
After 11 days of operation, the railway track is almost restored. The railways has made preparations to run a train on a trial basis. The route has been closed for rail traffic up to August 8 and the service is likely to resume by August 9, according to SWR sources.
Published 05 August 2024, 21:39 IST