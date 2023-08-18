Salary row: Basavaraj Horatti, Jagadish Shettar bat for KLE varsity

At least two senior Lingayat leaders are mounting pressure on the Congress government to release salary grants to the Hubballi-based B V Bhoomaraddi (BVB) College of Engineering and Technology, which is now KLE Technological University.
In its August 15 edition, DH had reported that staff at the BVB college continued to receive salaries from the government to the tune of Rs 100 crore for eight years after becoming the KLE Technological University.
Legislative Council chairperson Basavaraj Horatti has shot off a letter to Higher Education Minister Dr M C Sudhakar on the issue. He has also issued a note to the Finance Department seeking release of salaries that were stopped in April this fiscal.
Former chief minister Jagadish Shettar, too, is batting in favour of the institute.
Horatti stated that the government admitted students under KCET quota to the aided courses at the college. He said salaries must continue at least till the 2025-26 academic year. “The students admitted through KCET will pass out in 2025-26 and the government should release salary grants at least till the said academic year,” he stated.
Horatti even mentioned that before giving the private university status, the government had not consulted the aided staff at the college. “Even for the retired staff, the pension and for those who wish to retire voluntarily, financial benefits need to be met by government. For those who wish to shift to other colleges, government must take measures,” the letter quoted.
Speaking to DH, Shettar said that he discussed the issue with Sudhakar. “Even after the college became a university, the government continued facilities. In return, the college has provided seats under government quota. The sudden stoppage of salaries has affected the teachers and their families. Let the government discuss it with the institute and staff and take a decision,” he said.