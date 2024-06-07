Sanskrit schools, colleges happy with intake of students

Mysuru: The century-old Sanskrit college, established by Wadiyar kings, in Mysuru, is on the path of revival over the past few years. Admission of students in the heritage institution started on June 1, for the current academic year.
Principal P Sathyanarayana of Saraswathiprasad Srimanmaharaja Samskrutha Mahapatashala or Government Maharaja Sanskrit College said, both BA and MA courses are offered in 14 subjects, while Veda courses are offered in four Vedas and Agama courses are offered in six Agamas.
Enrolment
He said, over the past few years, the courses, for which certificates are issued by the Bengaluru-based Karnataka Samskrit University (KSU), are gaining popularity and the enrolment of students is satisfactory.
Sathyanarayana said, the patashala was established by Maharaja Mummadi Krishnaraja Wadiyar in the mid-19th century, in a traditional way. “It was formally institutionalised by his successor Chamarajendra Wadiyar in 1876. Its alumni have been notable scholars and administrators, like the late President of India S Radhakrishnan and Maharaja Jayachamaraja Wadiyar,” he said.
Higher education
“While BA and MA courses of the patashala are managed by Karnataka Higher Education department, Agama courses are offered under Karnataka Hindu Religious Institutions and Charitable Endowments department,” he said.
Both BA and MA courses are offered in four Vedas – Rigveda, Krishna Yajurveda, Shukla Yajurveda and Samaveda – and in Alankara, Vyakarana, Navina Nyaya, Purva Mimamsa, Dharma Shastra, Jyothishya Shastra, Dwaitha Vedantha, Adwaitha Vedantha, Vishistadwaitha Vedantha and Shakthi Vishistadwaitha Vedantha. Classes are held from 8 am to 11 am and 2:30 pm to 5:30 pm on working days, for BA, MA and Veda courses.
Agamas
Agama courses are offered in Shaiva Agama, Vykhasana Agama, Pancharatra Agama, Thantrasara Agama, Veerashaiva Agama and Jaina Agama. The classes are held from 8 am to 10.30 am and 3 pm to 5.30 pm.
Sathyanarayana said, there is no age limit, to join the courses in the Patashala and thus even senior citizens – both men and women - are our students. “There is hostel facility for outstation students. Two meals, a day, are offered by philanthropists, for hostellers,” he added.
Admissions
For Veda courses, there were 100 students in the year 2020-21, 84 students in 2021-22, 48 in 2022-23, and 86 in 2023-24. For BA and MA, there were a total of 219 students in the year 2020-21, 208 in 2021-22, 208 in 2022-23 and 317 in 2023-24.
Besides, Jagadguru Sri Shivarathreeshwara Mahavidyapeetha (JSS MVP) of Suttur Mutt has nine Sanskrit schools and a college at various places in the Mysuru region, including Bengaluru.
KSS Patashala
The late pontiff of Suttur mutt Shivarathri Rajendra Swami established Kyathanahalli Sahukar Sidddalingaiah (KSS) Sanskrit Patashala in 1933, in the building bought by KSS for the purpose, on Vani Vilas Road, in Mysuru. It was formally inaugurated by Diwan Sir Mirza Ismail of Maharaja Nalvadi Krishnaraja Wadiyar on October 29, 1937.
Later, JSS MVP started institutions like JSS Sanskrit Patashala at Terakanambi of Gundlupet taluk, Chamarajanagar district, in 1985; JSS Sanskrit Patashala at Saragur of Mysuru district, in 1985; JSS Sanskrit School at Chamarajanagar town in 1968; JSS Sanskrit Patashala at Saraswathipuram, Mysuru city, in 1973; JSS Sanskrit School at KR Nagar of Mysuru district in 1968; and JSS Sanskrit School at Suttur of Nanjangud taluk in 1962. In 2013, JSS Sanskrit College was started in Suttur, with modern infrastructure.
Besides, a couple of Gurukulas (traditional schools) that offer Sanskrit, Veda and Agama education have started on the outskirts of Mysuru.