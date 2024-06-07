Sanskrit schools, colleges happy with intake of students

Mysuru: The century-old Sanskrit college, established by Wadiyar kings, in Mysuru, is on the path of revival over the past few years. Admission of students in the heritage institution started on June 1, for the current academic year.

Principal P Sathyanarayana of Saraswathiprasad Srimanmaharaja Samskrutha Mahapatashala or Government Maharaja Sanskrit College said, both BA and MA courses are offered in 14 subjects, while Veda courses are offered in four Vedas and Agama courses are offered in six Agamas.