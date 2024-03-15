Santhebennur’s overlooked ‘pushkarini’

The musafirkhana stands in the middle, between the temple and the water tank. It depicts Islamic architecture, in its structure and ornamentation. It bears the words “District Musafirkhana” in Kannada script on its facade. As you enter inside, you see multiple arches and a wide open hall that served as a guest house for travellers. This musafirkhana is said to have been built by Ranadullakhan, who captured Santhebennur for the Bijapur sultans, along with his aides Pattekhan and Fareed Khan. A narrow dark staircase to the left leads one to the terrace of this structure which has stone slabs. The inside of the stone slabs seems to have motifs which are not clearly visible. The facade of the building has ornate minars on the sides. This monument, like all others maintained by the ASI, has well-kept gardens surrounding it.