Satish Jarkiholi visits fire accident site in Belagavi

Belagavi: Public Works and District in-charge Minister Satish Jarkiholi visited Sneham Taping Solutions at Navage village in Belagavi taluk on Wednesday and took stock of the situation after one labourer was charred to death and three suffered burn injuries late on Tuesday in a fire accident.
In the fire accident suspected to have been triggered due to short circuit, one labourer identified as Yallappa Gundyagol (21), resident of Markendeya Nagar, was charred to death, while three others had suffered injuries.
The fire which had triggered at about 7 pm on Tuesday was doused at around 6 pm on Wednesday.
Jarkiholi visited the factory and availed information about the incident and safety measures which had to remain in place at such industries.
Deputy Commissioner Mohammad Roshan apprised Jarkiholi about the incident and the suspected reasons. Department of Electrical Inspectorate and Factories and Boilers Department officials are expected to find the exact reasons for the fire on completion of the investigations.
Combustive chemicals and raw materials stocked at the site led to fire engulfing the entire factory, he informed.
Published 07 August 2024, 18:18 IST