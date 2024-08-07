Satish Jarkiholi visits fire accident site in Belagavi

The fire which had triggered at about 7 pm on Tuesday was doused at around 6 pm on Wednesday.

Jarkiholi visited the factory and availed information about the incident and safety measures which had to remain in place at such industries.

Deputy Commissioner Mohammad Roshan apprised Jarkiholi about the incident and the suspected reasons. Department of Electrical Inspectorate and Factories and Boilers Department officials are expected to find the exact reasons for the fire on completion of the investigations.

Combustive chemicals and raw materials stocked at the site led to fire engulfing the entire factory, he informed.