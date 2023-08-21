SDM Hospital in Dharwad set to pay penalty for violating rules

The SDM College of Medical Sciences and Hospital in Dharwad’s Sattur has come under lens for violating the environment impact assessment (EIA) rules with the State Environment Impact Assessment Authority (SEIAA) set to impose a penalty.
The college administration built a 750-bed hospital prior to the EIA rules in 2006. However, after the rules were notified, a new building with a 58,749 sqm built-up area was constructed without taking the necessary clearances, which includes mitigation measures suggested as part of the terms of reference.
Officials said hospitals have to adhere to strict rules, especially those related to the management of biomedical waste, in view of the implications on public health.
A notice was served to the SDM administration back in 2021 for violating the rules.
The administration approached the State Expert Appraisal Committee (SEAC) seeking regularisation. The matter was referred to the assessment authority (SEIAA), which opined that regularisation can be allowed as per the rules notified by the Ministry of Environment Forests and Climate Change (MoEF&CC), including the environmental and biomedical waste management rules.
The SEAC has told the authority to estimate the penalty to be paid by assessing the damage and remedial plan. The details sought to include the waste generated by the hospital and the resources used, from chemicals to water as well as the disaster management plans.
The penalty is calculated as per the polluters pay principle notified by the MoEF.