Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnataka

Seat-blocking scam: KEA to seek further probe as 80% students claim innocence

Authorities feel explanation of students genuine
Rashmi Belur
Last Updated : 07 November 2024, 20:11 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 07 November 2024, 20:11 IST
India NewsKarnataka Newskea

Follow us on :

Follow Us