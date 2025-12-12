Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homesportscricket

ACC Under-19 Asia Cup 2025: Vaibhav Suryavanshi smashes 171, breaks world record for maximum sixes in an innings

The 14-year-old slammed a record 14 sixes in his 95-ball 171 as India crushed the UAE by 234 runs in their opening encounter.
Last Updated : 12 December 2025, 10:56 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 12 December 2025, 10:53 IST
Sports NewsCricket newsCricketIndian Premier LeagueAsia CupWorld recordIndia vs UAE

Follow us on :

Follow Us