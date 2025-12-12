<p><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=vaibhav%20suryavanshi">Vaibhav Suryavanshi</a> unleashed fury in the first match of the Under-19 <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=asia%20cup">Asia Cup</a> on Friday with a stunning 171 off just 95 balls against the UAE. </p><p>The 14-year-old slammed nine fours and a record 14 sixes at the at the ICC Academy Ground in Dubai. </p><p>With the knock, Suryavanshi broke a 17-year-old world record for most sixes in a youth ODI innings. The record was earlier held by Australia's Michael Hill, who had smashed 12 sixes during his 124-run knock against Namibia U-19 back in February 2008. </p>.IPL 2026 Auction: Exciting uncapped players to watch out for.<p>The record for the highest score in an U-19 ODI belongs to Ambati Rayudu, who had scored 177 runs against England in 2002. The opener came close to breaking the record, but fell short by six runs. </p>.<p>Powered by Suryavanshi's record-breaking innings, India U-19 amassed 433 runs in 50 overs after being asked to bat first. Aaron George and Vihaan Malhotra smashed half-centuries, scoring 69 runs each. Meanwhile, Vedant Trivedi and Abhigyan Kundu played cameos to propel the score past 400. </p><p>The team smashed 31 fours and 20 sixes during their innings.</p><p>India then restricted UAE to 199 to seven to register a thumping 234-run win.</p><p>India will play arch-rivals Pakistan on Sunday, while their last league stage match is against Malaysia at the Sevens Stadium in Dubai on December 16. </p><p><strong>14-year-old sensation</strong></p><p>Suryavanshi made history in the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/indian-premier-league">Indian Premier League (IPL)</a> earlier this year by becoming the youngest player to feature in the cash-rich tournament. </p><p>He was picked by Rajasthan Royals for Rs 1.1 crore in the 2025 mega-auction. On his IPL debut against Lucknow Super Giants, Suryavanshi slammed a six of the first ball against India international bowler Shardul Thakur. </p><p>The Bihar-based opener slammed a 35-ball century against Gujarat Titans against an attack that featured Mohammed Siraj, Praidh Krishna, Ishant Sharma and Rashid Khan. </p><p>He also won the Super Striker award for the highest strike rate in the season. His 252 runs in seven matches came at a mind-blowing strike rate of 206. </p>