News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
DH Specials
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnataka

Senior advocate AG Shivanna, 68, dies of heart attack

Shivanna had served as Additional Advocate General, and had authored several commentaries on land revenue law.
Last Updated 18 October 2023, 22:12 IST

Follow Us

Senior advocate AG Shivanna (68) died of suspected heart attack in the early hours on Wednesday. Shivanna had gone to Mahabaleshwar in Satara district, Maharashtra, along with his colleagues. 

Shivanna had served as Additional Advocate General, and had authored several commentaries on land revenue law.

“His services as the secretary of the Advocates’ Association Bangalore (AAB) will be greatly remembered as he held the position during the tenure of KN Subba Reddy as president. Both of them had worked hard to take the AAB to national heights and fame,” association president Vivek Subba Reddy said.

ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 18 October 2023, 22:12 IST)
Karnataka News

Follow us on

Follow

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT