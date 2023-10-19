Senior advocate AG Shivanna, 68, dies of heart attack

Senior advocate AG Shivanna (68) died of suspected heart attack in the early hours on Wednesday. Shivanna had gone to Mahabaleshwar in Satara district, Maharashtra, along with his colleagues.
Shivanna had served as Additional Advocate General, and had authored several commentaries on land revenue law.
“His services as the secretary of the Advocates’ Association Bangalore (AAB) will be greatly remembered as he held the position during the tenure of KN Subba Reddy as president. Both of them had worked hard to take the AAB to national heights and fame,” association president Vivek Subba Reddy said.