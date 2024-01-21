Service for safe browsing launched

Browse Safe is a public Domain Name System (DNS), which CySecK said is a first-of-its-kind initiative in India to protect internet users from falling prey to cyber attackers. According to a press release, users can use DNS server 139.5.190.47 to block malicious websites.

To block malicious adult websites, DNS server 139.5.190.57 can be used. Users can also install the Browse Safe app from the Google Playstore to configure the DNS servers on their Android devices.