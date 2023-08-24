Set up AIIMS in Raichur: Kalyana Karnataka leaders 

Leaders from the Kalyana Karnataka region have urged the Centre to set up an AIIMS in Raichur.
The delegation, led by Minor Irrigation Minister N S Boseraju, met Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya here and submitted a memorandum to set up the premier hospital.
Raichur is one of the most backward districts in the state and it lacks quality healthcare facilities. The state government has agreed to provide land and free water for the project. The Centre has to invest Rs 2,000 crore and set up the hospital, the delegation said.
Later, Boseraju told reporters that the union minister responded positively to the plea. Union Minister Bhagwanth Khuba, MPs Raja Amareshwara Naik and Karadi Sanganna were part of the delegation.