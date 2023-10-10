Seven of a family die after car gets crushed between two lorries in Karnataka

Seven of a family from Hosapete were killed on the spot after their car was crushed between two lorries on Chitradurga-Solapur NH 50 near here on Monday evening.
Deceased are: Gonibasappa (65), Kenchamma (80), Bhagyamma (30) and Yuvaraj (5), natives of Ukkadakeri near Hosapete, Bhimalingappa (50), his wife Uma (45) and their son Anil (30) of Sandur. The victims were returning home after visiting Gone Basaveshwara temple at Kulahalli in Harapanahalli taluk.
The accident occurred near Vyasanakere railway station when the steering wheel of the Kudligi-bound tipper snapped as the vehicle veered off the road, jumped over the divider and crashed into the car.
Just when another lorry, bearing Tamil Nadu registration, rammed the car from behind. Seven occupants of the car died on the spot while a two-year-old boy survived the accident with grievous injuries.
The baby, along with the drivers of both the lorries - Palaniswamy and Rajesh - has been admitted to the Koppal district hospital.
The police had a tough time in removing the bodies out of the mangled car. The accident led to a massive traffic jam on the busy stretch. The police suspect that rash driving by the tipper driver may be the reason behind the accident.