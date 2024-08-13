Several Karnataka districts put on alert after heavy rain forecast

Gowda pointed out that there was a rainfall deficit in the dryland regions last month — Kolar, Chikkaballapur, Yadgir, Koppal, Vijayapura and Raichur. “However, good rainfall has been recorded in these areas over the last 10 days. Moreover, the monsoon is expected to intensify again from August 16. All districts are reporting good monsoon activity. This year, the rainfall is expected to be above average, and we anticipate a good agricultural season,” he said.