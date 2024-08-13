Several Karnataka districts put on alert after heavy rain forecast

Bengaluru: With monsoon expected to intensify in several parts of the state after August 15, Revenue Minister Krishna Byre Gowda on Monday said the government has put on alert district administrations to manage flood-like situations.
“The monsoon will continue for one-and-a-half months and more rain is expected in the coming days, especially in the regions from Bengaluru to Central Karnataka,” Gowda said, adding that heavy rainfall is expected in the Malnad and coastal regions as well Cauvery-Krishna reservoir basins after August 15.
“Heavy rainfall is also likely along the Karnataka-Maharashtra border. Deputy commissioners have been instructed to take precautionary measures to prevent flood situations,” Gowda said.
He urged farmers and people living in catchment areas and hill stations to be careful.
Gowda pointed out that there was a rainfall deficit in the dryland regions last month — Kolar, Chikkaballapur, Yadgir, Koppal, Vijayapura and Raichur. “However, good rainfall has been recorded in these areas over the last 10 days. Moreover, the monsoon is expected to intensify again from August 16. All districts are reporting good monsoon activity. This year, the rainfall is expected to be above average, and we anticipate a good agricultural season,” he said.
Karnataka has received 699 mm rainfall, which is 26% higher than normal, Gowda said. “Notably, no district has received less rainfall than normal this year,” he added.
Gowda specifically said that districts bordering Maharashtra are “vulnerable” as heavy rainfall is expected on August 17-19.
“During heavy rains, rivers tend to overflow, and if water is released from dams simultaneously, it could lead to flooding, causing distress to people. Therefore, instructions have been given to regulate the release of water from reservoirs before they reach full capacity to control floods,” Gowda said.
Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, Gowda said, will chair a meeting on Wednesday to review the rainfall situation.
A total of 80,000 hectares of crops — cotton, paddy, coffee and so on — have been damaged across the state due to heavy rainfall and farmers will be compensated within a week, Gowda said.
At least 58 people have died due to rain-induced floods this time. “In 2019, 67 people lost their lives. In 2022, 75 people died during monsoon,” Gowda said, adding that the government’s precautionary measures reduced the number of deaths this time.
Published 13 August 2024, 02:53 IST