india/karnataka

Several take ill after consuming food at wedding reception in Mysuru, out of danger

Taluk Health Officer Srinivas said that food poisoning may be the reason behind the incident. The cooking was done by a caterer from K R Nagar.
Last Updated 26 April 2024, 06:46 IST

Periyapatna (Mysuru): Hundreds took ill after consuming food while attending a wedding reception, at Koppa village in Periyapatna taluk, Mysuru district, on Thursday night.

All those who fell ill after having the food were treated at the government hospitals in Periyapatna town, Kushalnagar, Madikeri and Hassan, and are out of danger, according to taluk health officer Srinivas.

It is said that the incident occurred after consuming non-vegetarian food at a wedding reception. Many, who consumed food complained of stomach ache and diarrhoea and took ill.

Taluk Health Officer Srinivas said that food poisoning may be the reason behind the incident. The cooking was done by a caterer from K R Nagar. Several took ill after consuming the non-veg food. However, all are said to be out of danger.

(Published 26 April 2024, 06:46 IST)
