Several take ill after consuming food at wedding reception in Mysuru, out of danger

Periyapatna (Mysuru): Hundreds took ill after consuming food while attending a wedding reception, at Koppa village in Periyapatna taluk, Mysuru district, on Thursday night.

All those who fell ill after having the food were treated at the government hospitals in Periyapatna town, Kushalnagar, Madikeri and Hassan, and are out of danger, according to taluk health officer Srinivas.

It is said that the incident occurred after consuming non-vegetarian food at a wedding reception. Many, who consumed food complained of stomach ache and diarrhoea and took ill.