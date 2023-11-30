Sex determination cases: Karnataka Health Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao orders probe

Health Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao ordered a thorough investigation into sex determination cases at a Mandya jaggery-making unit. He expressed concern over the authorities’ lack of awareness and urged the health and police departments to educate villagers on prenatal sex detection.
Reproductive Child Health Project Director Srinivas clarified that untrained individuals were involved, and foeticides did not occur in Mandya. The police suspect that women from other districts were brought for sex detection tests. They seized mobile scanning equipment.
A team is being constituted to raise awareness about foeticide. A high-level meeting will be organised.
The police had earlier seized a car, leading to the racket coming to light.