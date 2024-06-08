Sex scandal: SIT sleuths inspect Prajwal’s house in Holenarsipur

Hassan: Sleuths of the special investigation team (SIT) brought ex-MP Prajwal Revanna to his house in Holenarsipur, for spot inspection, in connection with a sex scandal, in which he has been arrested.
The SIT sleuths brought Prajwal, who is in their custody in the rape and sexual abuse case, to his residence Chennambika Nivasa on Saturday afternoon.
As a precautionary measure, tight security was provided to the house by Hassan District Police. Prajwal was taken into the house, avoiding media cameras. The SIT sleuths had conducted spot inspection of the house earlier also. They had procured a few things, as evidence for investigation. But this was the first time the spot inspection was held with Prajwal. Spot inspection and construction of the incidents will take place across Hassan district, including in Hassan town.
Additional Superintendent of Police of Hassan Venkatesh Naidu was present.
Published 08 June 2024, 11:52 IST