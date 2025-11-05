Menu
Kerala woman arrested for throwing two-month-old baby into well

The incident took place on Monday morning at Kurumathur in Taliparamba, and the arrest of the accused (identified as Mubashira) was recorded on Wednesday, police said.
Last Updated : 05 November 2025, 10:54 IST
Published 05 November 2025, 10:54 IST
