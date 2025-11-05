Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeelectionsbihar

Bihar Assembly Elections 2025 | All eyes on Tejashwi, Tej Pratap and Dy CM Samrat Choudhary

Besides Patna, all eyes will be on Raghopur, the VIP constituency in Vaishali, from where Tejashwi Yadav, the Mahagatbandhan Chief Ministerial face, is contesting for the third time.
Last Updated : 05 November 2025, 10:56 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 05 November 2025, 10:56 IST
Bihar Assembly Elections 2025

Follow us on :

Follow Us