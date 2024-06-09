Sharan Prakash Patil, Daddal deny role in ST Corporation scam

Medical Education Minister Dr Sharan Prakash Patil on Saturday denied having any links to the multi-crore embezzlement of funds at the Maharshi Valmiki ST Development Corporation.
Patil’s name has cropped up after one official accused in the scam reportedly filed an affidavit claiming that a meeting was held in the medical education minister’s office to “destroy evidence” on May 24.
Apparently, Corporation chairperson and Raichur Rural MLA Basanagouda Daddal was also in the meeting.
“I don’t have any objection if the court, to which the affidavit has been filed, orders an inquiry. I have no connection with this. I didn’t go to my office on that day,” Patil said.
Corporation accounts officer Parashuram G Durgannanavar filed the affidavit.
He, along with Corporation managing director J G Padmanabh, are under suspension after it was found that Rs 89 crore was fraudulently transferred to various bank accounts. ST Welfare Minister B Nagendra resigned Thursday in connection with the embezzlement of funds.
Patil pointed out that his office is located inside Vikas Soudha. “People keep coming even when I’m not there. They sit, talk and go. I’ve got nothing to do with that,” he said.
“When I’m not in office, MLAs keep coming and going. I don’t know if a meeting was held. I checked with my office. They said there wasn’t any meeting, but some MLAs came and went. Inquiry will reveal if there was a meeting,” Patil said.
According to Patil, the affidavit does not mention his name. “From what I have read, it states that one meeting was held in this office. It doesn’t say ‘minister’,” he said.
“I didn’t go to my office that day due to the model code of conduct,” he said.
Daddal told reporters that he was ready to step down if asked by the Congress government.
“After taking charge as chairperson in February, I didn’t visit the office because of the code of conduct. An SIT and the CBI are probing the matter. The truth will come out. I’ve no role in this scam,” he said.
