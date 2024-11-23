Shiggaon MLA-elect Pathan meets Satish Jarkiholi

<p>Belagavi: Shiggaon-Savanur assembly constituency MLA-elect Yasir Ahmed Khan Pathan visited Congress Bhavan and held meeting with Public Works Department Minister Satish Jarkiholi on Saturday night. </p><p>As Pathan arrived at the office, the Congress workers burst firecrackers and celebrated his victory in the by-election. He was also felicitated by Congress leaders.</p>.Congress' Pathan wins Shiggaon Assembly bypoll in Karnataka, defeats ex-CM Bommai's son.<p>Pathan said, the Congress had been in exile since 30 years in the constituency. Satish Jarkiholi worked hard and his strategy helped win the constituency for the Congress. </p><p>Jarkiholi said a common party worker of the Congress has won against former chief minister's son and made history. </p><p>"To win the 2028 Assembly election we shall take all communities along," he said. </p><p>MLA Asif Sait, Congress District President Vinay Navalgatti, Rahul Jarkiholi and others were present.</p>