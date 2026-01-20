Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

After repeated poll setbacks, Anant Gadgil urges Congress to introspect and rebuild

Gadgil said the poll outcome has sparked intense debate, especially in the backdrop of what he termed the BJP’s sweep in the municipal council, town panchayat and municipal corporation elections.
Last Updated : 20 January 2026, 16:44 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 20 January 2026, 16:44 IST
India NewsCongressIndian Politics

Follow us on :

Follow Us