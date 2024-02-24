Shobha Karandlaje says 'no genuine BJP workers' initiated campaign against her; says party high command, voters taking note

"Everyone aspires to be a candidate during elections. A common party worker also has the right to seek a ticket to contest the election. However, it is not right to engage in tarnishing images. The party high command and voters are taking note of it," said the minister.

"The development works initiated in Udupi- Chikkamagaluru constituency in the last 10 years are visible to everyone. Discussions should be held on the basis of development. The candidates should reach out to the voters based on the development works they have done," Karandlaje said.

'Do not believe in it'

BJP leader and ticket aspirant Pramod Madhwaraj said that he was not aware of the postcard campaign against Karandlaje. "I do not believe in such campaigns."

"I am an aspirant for the ticket from BJP to contest in Lok Sabha election. The party will take note of the party workers and leaders. A survey is also being carried out by the party. The parliamentary board will take a final decision on the ticket," Madhwaraj told mediapersons.

"If the party wishes to field a leader from the fishermen community, then I have asked the party to give me the opportunity. If I fail to get a ticket, I will work in favour of the party's candidate. There is no question of leaving the party till my last breath," Madhwaraj clarified.