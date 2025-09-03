<p>Bengaluru: Shortage of funds has hit the Karnataka government’s plan to develop <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/anjanadri-hill">Anjanadri Hill</a>, the fabled birthplace of Lord Hanuman, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah was told at a review meeting Wednesday.</p><p>The government has approved a two-phase plan worth Rs 200 crore to provide basic infrastructure at Anjanadri Hill. The government wants to provide dormitories, access paths for senior citizens, a community hall, tourist-friendly facilities and so on. Only Rs 10 crore has been released so far.</p><p>To take up the works approved, the government needs to acquire 77.28 acres of private land. However, land acquisition has not been done because of fund shortage, Siddaramaiah was told, according to a statement from his office. In total, the government needs to acquire 101.30 acres of private land for which the finance department, which reports to Siddaramaiah, will have to sanction funds.</p>.Janardhana Reddy pitches for Anjandri Hill development.<p>The Anjanadri Hill overlooks the Tungabhadra river. On the other side of the river stands Hampi, the world heritage site believed to be ‘Kishkindha’, the mythological kingdom of vanaras or monkeys. Anjanadri Hill and Hampi are some 20 km apart.</p><p>There are mythological references to Anjanadri, the birthplace of Hanuman, and ‘Kishkindha’ figures in the Ramayana. With many places in and around Hampi that have references in the epic, it is believed that Kishkindha and Hampi are the same.</p><p>In 2022-23, then Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai provided Rs 100 crore for "comprehensive development" of the Anjanadri Hill. Siddaramaiah followed it up with an allocation of Rs 100 crore in 2024-25.</p><p>During the review meeting, Siddaramaiah noted that lakhs of people, including from north India, visit the shrine atop the Anjanadri Hill during Hanuma Jayanti.</p><p>Most of the approved development works at Anjanadri Hill come under the forest department. Accordingly, Siddaramaiah directed authorities to take necessary steps to obtain forest clearances.</p><p>The government has already approved a ropeway project for Anjanadri Hill under public-private partnership (PPP), Siddaramaiah added.</p><p>Siddaramaiah also directed officials to develop Anjanadri Hill such that people get to know about its historical and spiritual importance.</p><p>Tourism Minister HK Patil and senior officials attended the review meeting.</p>