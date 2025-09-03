Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnataka

Shortage of funds puts brakes on Karnataka govt's plan to develop Anjanadri Hill

The government wants to provide dormitories, access paths for senior citizens, a community hall, tourist-friendly facilities and so on. Only Rs 10 crore has been released so far.
Last Updated : 03 September 2025, 16:32 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 03 September 2025, 16:32 IST
Karnataka NewsFundsAnjanadri Hillshortage

Follow us on :

Follow Us