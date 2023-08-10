Shun religious affiliations, CM Siddaramaiah tells officers

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Wednesday appealed to both KAS and IAS officers to keep their religious affiliations aside while discharging their duties.
Speaking at the centenary celebrations of the KAS Officers’ Association here, Siddaramaiah observed that there are several good officers in the state but there are also officers who fail to do proper justice to their duties and responsibilities.
“An officer must discharge his or her duties well under the constitutional framework and remain objective while serving people,” Siddaramaiah said.
According to him, the educated must rise up to the challenges by developing a more rational and scientific temperament.
“Only rational and scientific temperament will help to eradicate inequalities that exist in the society even after 75 years of independence.
By now, we should have overcome all types of inequalities but as the education level is rising, the communal feeling in us too is growing big. We need to come out of this sooner the better,” he explained.
Highlighting the importance of implementing five guarantees, Siddaramaiah stressed the need to bridge the gap between rich and poor.
Revenue Minister Krishna Byre Gowda said that the government is aware of problems but also trying to find solutions to such problems.
“If people like our administration and the government, officers play an important role in ensuring the successful implementation of schemes,” he said.
KAS Officers’ Association president Dr Ravi M Thirlapur said that the state government has not given any promotions to the IAS category since 2019.
“The state needs to come out with a permanent policy to promote KAS officers to the IAS category. Besides this, the state government should also consider appointing KAS officers to Deputy Commissioner and Chief Executive Officers’ roles too. The very thing that motivated us (KAS) to clear the examination was to discharge duty as DC and CEOs. But our state does not have a policy that allows us to be in these roles,” he rued.