Siddaramaiah aide bats for three more deputy CMs in Karnataka

Cooperation Minister K N Rajanna on Friday stoked the idea of having three more deputy chief ministers in Karnataka, which could cause ripples in the ruling Congress that is already facing some issues.

Rajanna told reporters that he would write to the Congress high command on appointing deputy chief ministers from the Veerashaiva-Lingayat, SC/ST and minority communities.

Right now, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah's deputy is D K Shivakumar, a Vokkaliga who is also the Karnataka Congress president.

"We're headed towards the Lok Sabha polls. We need votes of all communities. Right now, we have an OBC chief minister and one from a forward community as deputy chief minister. Veerashaiva-Lingayats, SC/STs and minorities supported the Congress and that's why the party won (in the Assembly polls). So, the high command should make deputy CMs from these communities," Rajanna said, adding that doing so is in the interest of the Congress.