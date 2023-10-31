Siddaramaiah calls BJP drought study tour in Karnataka a 'farce', says party leaders should meet PM instead

Noting that 'unfortunately' the state has not received even a single paisa as relief,' the CM said, "Dear BJP leaders, if you genuinely care about the farmers of the state, first demand from your government. How many BJP MPs have written a letter to the Prime Minister demanding the relief funds for Karnataka?"

He charged the BJP with hoodwinking the innocent people of Karnataka by claiming that if the 'double engine' government comes to power, the state would witness unprecedented development.