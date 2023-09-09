Home
Homeindiakarnataka

Siddaramaiah decides to skip G20 Gala dinner on September 9

A source close to CM told DH that Siddarmaiah has officially communicated that he would not be attending the gala dinner citing ‘pre-engagement’.
Last Updated 08 September 2023, 22:36 IST

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has decided not to attend the G20 gala dinner being hosted by President Draupadi Murmu on Saturday in New Delhi.

A source close to CM told DH that Siddarmaiah has officially communicated that he would not be attending the gala dinner citing ‘pre-engagement’. But in reality, it is due to dissatisfaction over the Leader of the Opposition in Rajya Sabha M Mallikarjun Kharge not figuring in the guest list. 

Kharge is considered to be the tallest Dalit leader in the state. 

A source close to Kharge’s home office in Bengaluru told DH that Kharge has not received the official invite till now to the dinner hosted by the President at the multi-function hall of the Bharat Mandapam, the revamped India Trade Promotion Organisation complex at Delhi’s Pragati Maidan.

(Published 08 September 2023, 22:36 IST)
