Siddaramaiah proposes essay competition for students on Gandhian thoughts

Bengaluru: Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has asked the state's Education Minister Madhu Bangarappa to organise an essay competition for students on the topic - 'Concerns of the 21st century and solutions given by Gandhian thoughts.'

In a letter to Bangarappa, the Chief Minister asked him to make quick arrangements to hold an essay competition by the end of this month for students from class-6 and above excluding Class- 10 and 12 students who would be appearing for their board exams.