Siddaramaiah should step down if he can't give justice to AHINDA communities: JD(S) leader Annadani

JD(S) leader Annadani said, "Congress says that they are protecting the Constitution. But, they amended it nearly 80 times. Siddaramaiah came to power as AHINDA leader as 80% of Dalits voted for him. But they have diverted Rs 25,000 Crore SCPTSP funds for guarantee schemes. Step down if you cannot give justice to Dalits," he said.

BJP leader N Mahesh said, "All Congress leaders say that they protect democracy, Constitution and Dalits. But, they are against them. Besides diversion of SCSP TSP funds, meant for SC/ST welfare, for the guarantee schemes, 200 social welfare hostels are in rented buildings. Did Siddaramaiah not have eyes or ears and didn't it come to his notice, as Finance Minister when Rs 89 crore Valmiki Corporation funds were misused.

"3.16 acre of land belonged to Ninga, from Adi Karnataka community. That land was de-notified with his influence. Now, the CM says he will surrender his wife's sites got from MUDA, for losing that land and get compensation from Court. But Ninga's sons Mallaiah, Mylaraiah, Devraj should get compensation" he said.

Ruling party should be opposition's voice of people. B R Ambedkar says when those in Parliament don't listen go to people's Parliament. Congress leaders were irresponsible idiots, they did not allow us to discuss about MUDA scam in Assembly session. So we had to come to People's Court. 'Jodeththus' (Siddaramaiah and D K Shivakumar) will run in different directions soon. We wont stop here, but our movements will continue in different forms across the State," he said.

BJP SC Morcha president Raghu Kautilya said "This Convention is not for politics or power but to pull people out of clutches of corrupt Congress led State Government," he said.