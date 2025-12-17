Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnataka

Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah slams Centre’s decision to replace MGNREGA

The CM’s remarks follow the Centre’s decision to replace MGNREGA with the Viksit Bharat Guarantee for Rozgar and Ajeevika Mission (Gramin) Bill, 2025.
Last Updated : 16 December 2025, 21:28 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 16 December 2025, 21:28 IST
India NewsKarnatakaSiddaramaiahMGNREGA

Follow us on :

Follow Us