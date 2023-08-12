Siddaramaiah to 'discuss with experts' on sharing Kaveri water with Tamil Nadu

To a query on the fire mishap at BBMP in Bengaluru, the CM said he visited the hospital and all the nine injured are under observation. "I have directed the doctors to provide the best available treatment and shift them to the ICU".

Commenting on the corruption allegations of the BJP against the Congress government and the contractors demand to settle the bills, Siddaramaiah said that BJP has no moral right to criticise the government. As they do not have any issues, they are staging protests. The people have rejected them for their 40 per cent commission. Four teams have been constituted and a probe is under way. The works were completed around three years ago. How can the contractors demand for settlement of bills immediately, he asked.

Gruha Lakshmi scheme

To a query on the launch of Gruha Lakshmi scheme, Siddaramaiah said the scheme would be launched by the end of August. We have sought Rahul Gandhi to launch the scheme. It would be launched once he announces the time, he said.

The other guarantee 'Yuva Nidhi' will likely be launched in January, the CM said. The unemployed youth with a degree will get Rs 3,000 and diploma holders Rs 1,500 per month, under the scheme, he added.

On appointment of chairpersons to Boards and Corporations, the CM said, the MLAs too have to be considered. The committee will decide on it.

To a query on local body elections, Siddramaiah said that the court has given a deadline in delimitation of wards. Reports are being prepared based on this and will be submitted to the court. Will not postpone the elections as done by the BJP. We will follow the Court's orders, he said.

To a query on Uniform Civil Code, Siddaramaiah said the Congress government opposes the UCC.