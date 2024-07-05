‘Siddaramaiah’s wife lost land worth Rs 57 crore to MUDA, got sites worth just Rs 15 crore’

A S Ponnanna, the legal adviser to chief minister, on Thursday claimed that Siddaramaiah’s wife Parvathi has incurred loss as the value of the alternative sites given to her in compensation to the land acquired by Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) is much lower.
Ponnanna told reporters here that the land belonging to Parvathi, which was acquired by MUDA at Kesare village in Mysuru, was worth Rs 57 crore, and the one she received as compensation is valued around Rs 15 to Rs 16 crore. “The chief minister’s wife lost a total of 1,48,104 sqft to MUDA and she received 38,283 sqft as compensation,” he said.
Meanwhile, Ponnanna said that Siddaramaiah’s wife is ready to return the alternative sites provided by MUDA, if the authority returns her 3.16 acres land at Kesare village. “Firstly, the land was gifted to Parvathi by her brother. MUDA while developing Devanuru 3rd phase layout had utilised her land without legally acquiring it or informing the land owner. Following which she submitted a petition to MUDA and as per the decision to allot her alternative land under 50:50 ratio, she got sites at a few layouts developed by MUDA,” he explained.
‘There are not incentive sites’
Ponnanna even claimed that the alternative sites provided to Parvathi were under compensation and not the incentive sites. “The authority can give alternative sites under compensation anywhere, but in case of incentive, it should be allotted at the same layout where the owner’s land is acquired,” he mentioned.
However, replying to the BJP’s allegation of Rs 4000 crore scam in MUDA, Ponnanna said that the decision to allot an alternative site to Siddaramaiah’s wife under 50:50 ratio was taken when the BJP was in power. “It was not just Parvathi, there are around 10-15 people who have agreed to get alternative sites under 50:50 ratio. Moreover the decision was taken when BJP was in power,” he added.
