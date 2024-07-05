‘Siddaramaiah’s wife lost land worth Rs 57 crore to MUDA, got sites worth just Rs 15 crore’

Meanwhile, Ponnanna said that Siddaramaiah’s wife is ready to return the alternative sites provided by MUDA, if the authority returns her 3.16 acres land at Kesare village. “Firstly, the land was gifted to Parvathi by her brother. MUDA while developing Devanuru 3rd phase layout had utilised her land without legally acquiring it or informing the land owner. Following which she submitted a petition to MUDA and as per the decision to allot her alternative land under 50:50 ratio, she got sites at a few layouts developed by MUDA,” he explained.