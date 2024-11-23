Siddaramaiah 'fiddling' as Waqf Board gobbles up farmers' land: Ashoka

<p>Bengaluru: Leader of the Opposition (LoP) R Ashoka on Friday accused Chief Minister Siddaramaiah of “fiddling” even as people were ready to “rise in revolt” over the Waqf issue.</p>.<p>He was speaking at the BJP’s protest against “usurping of farmers’ lands” by the Waqf Board. The BJP has been protesting on the issue for roughly a <br>month.</p>.<p>“They (Congress) say nothing has happened? Why would there be protests for no reason? Mutt heads, seers and people from different walks of life have come. BJP and the farmers have taken up a statewide protest today,” Ashoka said.</p>.Siddaramaiah's position has weakened, Congress govt's lifespan coming to end: LoP R Ashoka.<p>Accusing the ruling Congress of supporting “Love Jihad,” the opposition leaders termed the Waqf issue a “Land Jihad.”</p>.<p>The Naxal problem was not there when BJP was in power but has now surfaced, Ashoka said, adding that Maoists “thrive” when Congress comes to power.</p>.<p>“There is a 400-year-old temple in Srirangapatna. There are no Muslims houses or Masjid there. But in the temple pahani, it has been registered as a waqf board property,” Ashoka said.</p>.<p>Launching a broadside at the Congress, BJP MLC C T Ravi said that even Chief Minister Siddaramaiah’s family deity Beeralingeshwara’s Temple in Aland taluk (Kalaburagi district) was being claimed as waqf land.</p>.<p>Union Minister Shobha Karandlaje said lands belonging to farmers, temples and mutts were being marked as waqf land through “illegal laws.”</p>