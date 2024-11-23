Home
Siddaramaiah 'fiddling' as Waqf Board gobbles up farmers' land: Ashoka

He was speaking at the BJP’s protest against 'usurping of farmers’ lands' by the Waqf Board. The BJP has been protesting on the issue for roughly a month.
DHNS
Last Updated : 22 November 2024, 21:30 IST

Published 22 November 2024, 21:30 IST
