Indian travel to US stays strong, arrivals top 2 million for second straight year

<p>Bengaluru: Despite the ongoing geopolitical churn, the United States continues to remain a popular destination for Indian travellers, who fly to the country for leisure, business, family visits, and unique experiences. The US expects at least 2.1 million Indian traveller footfalls this year, crossing the 2-million mark for the second consecutive year.</p>.<p>India continues to play a significant role in US inbound travel. "In 2024, Indian travellers accounted for 6% of overseas arrivals to the US, excluding Canada and Mexico — up from 4% in 2019. Arrivals surpassed 2 million in 2025 for the second year in a row, with visitation remaining approximately 40% above pre-pandemic levels," according to Brand USA, the destination marketing organisation for the US.</p>.<p>Looking ahead, arrivals from India to the US is forecast to reach 2.3 million by 2028. "This reinforces the market's importance to future visitation, spending, and economic impact across US destinations. India now ranks second globally for total visitor spending, with Indian travellers generating $24.4 billion in the US in 2024 alone," Brand USA President and CEO Fred Dixon told <span class="italic">DH</span>.</p>.<p>"It also indicates the incredible growth of the Indian outbound market and the continued popularity of the US as a destination. The Indian traveller is sophisticated and aware, and seeks unique experiences," Dixon said on the sidelines of Brand USA Travel Week India, held recently in Bengaluru.</p>.<p>Based on arrivals data, the most sought-after US destinations among Indian tourists include New York, California, and Florida. Natural attractions such as the Grand Canyon and America's vast national parks also remain major draws.</p>.<p class="CrossHead">FIFA fever</p>.<p>"Big trends drive travel to the US. This year it's sports," Dixon said, pointing to the FIFA World Cup 2026, scheduled across 11 US cities, with the final to be played at the New York-New Jersey Stadium. The US will also host the Summer Olympics in 2028, followed by the Rugby World Cups in 2031 (Men) and 2033 (Women), and the Winter Olympics in 2034. The 2024 ICC Men's T20 World Cup, held partly in the US, also drew strong interest from Indian fans.</p>.<p>Addressing concerns around Indian traveller sentiment in the current situation, Dixon said, "There is no negative sentiment. There is a deep people-to-people connection, and histories between our people."</p>