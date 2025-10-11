<p>Mangaluru: As part of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s campaign against 'vote theft', a signature campaign would be organised across Dakshina Kannada district on October 13 and 14, said MLC Ivan D’Souza.</p><p>He said that 100 signatures will be collected from each booth in the district. There are 1,862 polling booths, he told mediapersons in Mangaluru.</p>.Social & Educational Survey: Karnataka extends Dasara holidays for government, aided schools .<p>As a part of the campaign, a public programme would be held at Urwastore Junction on October 13 at 4 pm. Later, a signature drive would be held at Kudroli. On October 14, the campaign would be conducted in Shakthinagar at 3 pm, Bikarnakatte at 4.30 pm, and Kadri Market at 6 pm. District Youth Congress has been organising torch light processions in all the assembly constituencies to create awareness on 'vote theft', he added.</p><p>He alleged that there is a suspicion over 'vote theft' even in Mangaluru "wherein a single door number had registered 30 to 35 voters". He said the party will bring such "anomalies" to the notice of the Election Commission.</p><p>The MLC said a social-educational survey being conducted by the State Backward Classes Commission has received good public response in the district. Dakshina Kannada stands 10th in the state in terms of participation. Mangaluru city has lagged behind in the process due to reasons like -- many residents working abroad, students staying in PG accommodations, families owning multiple houses, and the presence of people from other districts, he added.</p><p>He called upon people to take part in the survey as accurate statistics help the government assess standard of living of various communities and plan welfare schemes accordingly.</p><p>"It is the responsibility of all the elected representatives to ensure the success of the survey. Those who oppose the survey are not in favour of social justice."</p><p>Criticising the BJP’s opposition to the survey, he said, “If the opposition truly has social commitment, it should not oppose this important government initiative. There is no need to politicise the survey. Regardless of which party is in power, the survey is essential for the people’s development,” he added.</p>