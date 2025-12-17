<p>Bengaluru: The team from the Sishu Griha senior school won the Karnataka level Prajavani Quiz Championship. The team, which maintained a lead from the beginning, also performed well in the last round and increased its winning margin significantly. </p><p>The quiz competition was held on Monday at the RV Auditorium in Jayanagar. Brahmavara Little Rock Indian School from Udupi bagged the second place and the third place was won by Basaveshwar International Public School from Bagalkot.</p><p>The quiz competition included questions related to various fields and some were even related to other countries. The students confidently answered them proving they were no less to anyone. </p><p>The quiz was held in five rounds - “Orchid Choice”, “Desha Suttu Kosha Odu,” “Chitra-Vichitra”, “Vishaya Vishesha” and “Phat a Phat.” Quizmaster Meghavi Manjunath from Quriosity Knowledge Solutions conducted the quiz. </p><p>The “Phat a Phat” round posed unexpected questions and the students seamlessly answered them with a calm. However, the team from Brahmavara Little Rock Indian School landed with a negative marking for a wrong answer and this helped the winners leap forward with a better score.</p><p>Six teams which had won at the Bengaluru, Davanagere, Hubli, Mysore, Bidar, and Bagalkot regional levels fought at the finals on Monday. Hundreds of teams of students between 7th standard and 10th standard had participated at the regional level and the winners from each region were selected for the final competition. </p><p>Trivikram Keshavan and Vishnu S Ganesh from the Sishu Griha school maintained a lead from the beginning. However, though they missed out answering a few questions, they were quick enough to get more points by answering the questions that were passed from other teams. </p><p>The team was awarded with an attractive trophy, certificate, and tabs.</p><p>The students from the Little Rock Indian School– Takshak Shetty and Srujan N Y who were at the first position by the end of fourth round failed to maintain the lead after a negative marking for a wrong answer. They were awarded with a trophy, certificate, and a mobile phone.</p><p>At third place - Sthuthi Rathi and Tejal from the Basaveshwar International Public School won a trophy, certificate, and smart watch.</p><p>The other teams in the final were– Basavaprasad Patil and M P Shreyas from S B R Public School in Kalburgi; Ishan S Bengeri and Chinmay R Kalal from Bapuji Higher Primary School in Davanagere; and Rishi Bhargav Shroff and Hiren B Rai from Ramakrishna Vidyashala in Mysore.</p><p><strong>A game of confidence</strong> </p><p>The students were excited about every question posed by quiz master Meghavi Manjunath. The quiz included questions from literature, science, social studies, research, wildlife, current affairs, and many other subjects. The students grasped them well and gave their best.</p><p>The quiz triggered curiosity among the students. Along with general knowledge, the quiz also made students use their ability to answer quickly and catch the questions sharply.</p><p>Director of the ‘The Printers Mysore Private Limited’ (TPML), Sowbhagya Lakshmi K T and the director of the movie ‘45’ Arjun Janya distributed the awards to the winners.</p><p>Executive Editor of Prajavani Ravindra Bhat, COO of TPML Kiran Sundar Rajan, Region Head of Orchids Manjula, and D S Jayanth, Director of the Siddaganga PU College in Davanagere took part in the event.</p><p>Presented by Orchids The International School, the event was supported by Banking Partner ‘SBI’, Refreshment Partner ‘Mogu Mogu’, Special Partner Bhima, and Nutrition Partner ‘Nandini.’ Poorvika, VIPS, TalentSprint, ICS Mahesh PU College, Super Brain, Margadarshi, The Team Academy, IBMR, Mangalore PU College, Sharada Vidya Mandira and Asianet Suvarna News were the sponsors.</p>.Sishu Griha Senior School team wins Prajavani quiz competition in Bengaluru.<p><strong>Boy from audience gets limelight</strong> </p><p>Aarav from the Sishu Griha Senior School stole the spotlight by answering three questions that were passed to the audience after the participating teams failed to answer them. Aarav was also rewarded for answering the maximum number of questions from the audience.</p><p><strong>Loses mobile while traveling, wins a new one as prize</strong></p><p>Srujan, from Brahmavara, who lost his mobile while traveling from his hometown to Bengaluru for the quiz competition was overwhelmed when he received a mobile phone as reward for securing the second prize in the competition.</p><p><strong>Results</strong></p><p><strong>Winners</strong>: Sishu Griha Senior School from Bengaluru– Trivikram Keshavan and Vishnu S Ganesh </p><p><strong>Third place:</strong> Basaveshwar International Public School from Bagalkot– Tejal Amaari and Sthuthi Raati</p><p><strong>Fourth place:</strong> S B R Public School from Kalburgi– Basavaprasad Patil and M P Shreyas </p><p><strong>Fifth place:</strong> Bapuji Higher Primary School from Davanagere– Ishan S Bengeri and Chinmay R Kalal </p><p><strong>Sixth place:</strong> Ramakrishna Vidyashala from Mysore– Rishi Bhargav Shroff and Hiren B Rai</p><p><strong>Quotes:</strong> </p><p>1 - "The Prajavani quiz competition finals seemed tougher than the regional level quiz we faced. There were questions which were tricky and they made us think a lot. Through this, we learnt how to face quiz competitions. We are happy we bagged first place."</p><p>– Trivikram Keshavan and Vishnu S Ganesh, Sishu Griha Senior School, Bengaluru </p><p>2 - The way quiz master Meghavi Manjunath motivated us, the questions she asked, the explanations she gave, and the way she spoke in a mix of Kannada and English made us feel comfortable and answer without pressure. With this, Prajavani gave us an opportunity to improve our knowledge."</p><p>– Takshak Shetty and Srujan N Y, Little Rock Indian School, Brahmavara</p><p>3 - "Though we had participated in quiz competitions earlier, we had never reached the state level. We are happy to have got third place for all the efforts we put in."</p><p>– Tejal Amaari and Sthuthi Raati, Basaveshwar International Public School, Bagalkot</p><p>4 - "This is my sixth edition with the Prajavani quiz championship. The championship provided an opportunity to bring out the knowledge, and interest about various topics in our children. The participation and response from the students from North Karnataka was good this time. The way children handled logical questions was impressive."</p><p>– Meghavi Manjunath, Quiz Master </p>