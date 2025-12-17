Menu
Sishu Griha Senior School bags first place at Karnataka level Prajavani quiz competition

The quiz competition included questions related to various fields and some were even related to other countries. The students confidently answered them proving they were no less to anyone.
Last Updated : 16 December 2025, 21:46 IST
Published 16 December 2025, 21:46 IST
