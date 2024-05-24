Home
SIT notice to Bhavani Revanna’s car driver

Ajith is said to be the driver of Revanna's wife Bhavani. The SIT sleuths visited the house of Ajith at Moodalahippe village and issued the notice.
DHNS
Last Updated : 23 May 2024, 21:48 IST
The Special Investigation Team (SIT) officers have issued a notice to Ajith, a car driver, in connection with the kidnap case filed by a woman against MLA H D Revanna.

Ajith is said to be the driver of Revanna’s wife Bhavani. The SIT sleuths visited the house of Ajith at Moodalahippe village and issued the notice.

It is said that a notice had already been served to Ajith. He had not appeared for inquiry and is at large.

The SIT has accelerated the investigation in connection with the woman’s kidnap case. It has also made preparations to issue notices to several others, according to sources.

Published 23 May 2024, 21:48 IST
