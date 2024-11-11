Six arrested in Karnataka for assaulting youth after tying him to pole

<p>Mangaluru: The Bantwal rural police have arrested six people for allegedly assaulting a 21-year-old youth by tying him to a pole at Kanchinadkapadavu in Sajipanadu village of Ullal taluk. </p><p>According to police, the victim has been identified as Mohammed Mustafa, son of Abdul Razak. </p><p>A distant relative had asked Mustafa to visit her house in Kanchinadkapadavu, on the night of November 7. </p><p>Upon his arrival, suspects expressed suspicion about Mustafa, gathered a group, tied him to a pole with a rope, and assaulted him. </p><p>Following a complaint filed by Mustafa on November 8, a case was registered at Bantwal Rural Police Station under Sections 115(2), 126(2), 189(2), 190, 191(2), 191(3), 351(2), 352 of the BNS Act.</p><p>Subsequently, due to increased pain from his injuries, Mustafa was admitted to a private hospital for further treatment on Sunday. </p>.Seven persons acquitted in 2017 Rabodi assault case.<p>When police visited the hospital following an intimation from hospital authorities, Mustafa stated that the suspects had attempted to murder him by tying him to a pole and assaulting him with the intent to kill. </p><p>As a result, Sections 109, 117(4) of the BNS Act were additionally included in the case, and a report was submitted to the court, police said. </p><p>The police have been successful in arresting those who assaulted Mustafa, identifying them as - Mohammad Sapwan (25), Mohammad Rizwan (25), Irfan (27), Anees Ahmad (19), Nasir (27), and Shakeer (18). </p><p>All the suspects are residents of Kanchinadkapadavu, Sajipanadu village, in Ullal taluk. They were presented before the court, which remanded them in judicial custody. </p><p>The video of the assault has gone viral on social media. The police said that the investigation is in progress. </p>