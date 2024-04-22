Six of family drown in backwaters of Kali river in Uttara Kannada

Dandeli (Uttara Kannada district), dhns: Six members of a family, including four children, drowned in the backwaters of Kali
river near Akwada village of Birampali on Sunday evening.
The victims have been identified as Nazir Ahmad Hombal (40), Alviya Ahmad (10), Mohin Ahmad (6), all residents of Ishwar Nagar in Hubballi and Resha Unnisa Tausif Ahmad (38), Ifra Tousif Ahmad (15) and Abid Ahmad (12), all residents of Bengaluru.
Eight members of a family had travelled from Hubballi to Dandeli. The children were playing in the backwaters of the river when they slipped into the shallow waters.
While trying to rescue them two elders also drowned. Among the eight tourists, only two survived.
A case has been booked at the Dandeli rural police station in this regard.
In another incident, two persons who went to play in the sea drowned in Bhatkal on Sunday evening.
The deceased has been identified as Inam Askeri (14).
A search has been launched to trace Mohmmed Kasif (22).
(Published 22 April 2024, 01:07 IST)