Home
India
World Cup 2023
Opinion
Karnataka
World
Business
Sports
Entertainment
Video
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
DH Specials
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
DH Specials
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnataka

Six of two families die as SUV hits NWKRTC bus in Gadag

The accident occurred when the families were going to Fakkireshwara Mutt in Shirahatti to meet Dingaleshwar Swami.
Last Updated 16 October 2023, 22:28 IST

Follow Us

Six members of two families from Kalaburagi district died while three kids sustained grievous injuries when an SUV (Tata Sumo) collided with an NWKRTC bus near Naregal in Gadag district on Monday.

Deceased are: Shivakumar Kalashetti (48) of Maadanahipparga village in Aland taluk, wife Chandrakala Kalashetti (42), his sister Rani Kalashetti (25), Sachin Katti (32) of Afzalpur and his wife Drakshayini Katti (29). Shivakumar Kalashetti's son Dingalesh (6) succumbed to injuries at the Gadag district hospital.

Injured Anushri (8), Mahesh (7) and Prabhudev (9) have been rushed to a private hospital in Hubballi.

The accident occurred when the families were going to Fakkireshwara Mutt in Shirahatti to meet Dingaleshwar Swami.

The seer expressed grief at the passing away of the members of two families, the devotees of Shirahatti mutt.

Ron MLA G S Patil visited the accident spot. Patil said that he has spoken to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and district minister H K Patil on providing a compensation of Rs 2 lakh each for kin of the deceased.

The Naregal police have registered a case.

ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 16 October 2023, 22:28 IST)
Karnataka NewsKarnatakaAccidentnwkrtcgadag

Follow us on

Follow

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT