Six of two families die as SUV hits NWKRTC bus in Gadag

Six members of two families from Kalaburagi district died while three kids sustained grievous injuries when an SUV (Tata Sumo) collided with an NWKRTC bus near Naregal in Gadag district on Monday.
Deceased are: Shivakumar Kalashetti (48) of Maadanahipparga village in Aland taluk, wife Chandrakala Kalashetti (42), his sister Rani Kalashetti (25), Sachin Katti (32) of Afzalpur and his wife Drakshayini Katti (29). Shivakumar Kalashetti's son Dingalesh (6) succumbed to injuries at the Gadag district hospital.
Injured Anushri (8), Mahesh (7) and Prabhudev (9) have been rushed to a private hospital in Hubballi.
The accident occurred when the families were going to Fakkireshwara Mutt in Shirahatti to meet Dingaleshwar Swami.
The seer expressed grief at the passing away of the members of two families, the devotees of Shirahatti mutt.
Ron MLA G S Patil visited the accident spot. Patil said that he has spoken to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and district minister H K Patil on providing a compensation of Rs 2 lakh each for kin of the deceased.
The Naregal police have registered a case.