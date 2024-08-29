Small village, significant story

In the urigambha, there is an iron plate to place an oil lamp. Every Makara Sankranti, sacred water gets collected beneath the tirthada kambha. MAS mentions an inscription on the lower portion of this pillar, stating that it was set up as a lamp pillar by one Kusa Basavanna during the reign of the Hoysala king Narasimha I (1141-1173). It also mentions that the tirtha kambha was originally intended to be a lamp pillar. Some references indicated that Marula Siddeswara Swamy lived in the 12th century. It is possible that both stories are true.