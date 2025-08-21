<p>Bengaluru: The Karnataka High Court on Wednesday extended till August 28 the interim stay on proceedings before the special court in connection with a complaint against Energy Minister K J George and senior officials of the Bangalore Electricity Supply Company (Bescom). Justice M I Arun adjourned the matter by a week.</p>.<p>The private complaint was filed by BJP legislators C N Ashwath Narayan (Malleshwaram), S R Vishwanath (Yelahanka) and D Muniraj (Doddaballapur) against George, Mahantesh Bilagi, former Bescom managing director and now MD of the Karnataka State Minerals Development Corporation, and H J Ramesh, Bescom Director (Technical). They alleged irregularities in awarding a tender for procuring and installing smart meters across Karnataka.</p>.Two booked for flying drones near Karnataka High Court.<p>The legislators accused the officials of causing a loss to the exchequer and extending wrongful gain to contractor Rajashree Electricals. The complaint invoked Sections 314, 316 and 61 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, along with provisions under Sections 13(1)(a) and 13(1)(b) of the Prevention of Corruption Act.</p>.<p>The petitioners have sought quashing of the private complaint filed on July 17, 2025, and also the special court’s July 23 order directing the Lokayukta Superintendent of Police to file a report under Section 175(4) of the BNSS before the next hearing.</p>