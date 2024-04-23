Social Activist V Lakshminarayan no more

Mysuru: Noted dermatologist and social activist, V Lakshminarayan, 70, breathed his last at his residence at Vijayanagar second stage in Mysuru on Monday night around 11 pm.
He was the state General Secretary and national council member of the Peoples Union for Civil Liberties (PUCL) and actively participated in social movements related to human rights, civil liberties and their violations, women, dalits among others. He was also the State committee member of The Communist Party of India (Marxist–Leninist) Liberation.
He is survived by wife Rathi Rao, son Apoorva, daughter-in-law, and granddaughter.
With his son working as a software engineer in Germany, final rites will be performed after his arrival on Wednesday.
The family is planning to donate his body to JSS Hospital, according to his friend Na Divakar.
Lakshminarayan served as dermatologist in K R Hospital of the Mysore Medical College and Research Institute.
(Published 23 April 2024, 05:05 IST)