Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnataka

Social & Educational Survey: Karnataka likely to extend deadline, school timings revised

From October 8 to 24, schools in the Greater Bengaluru area will have classes from 8 am to 1 pm so that teachers can carryout the survey.
Last Updated : 06 October 2025, 15:18 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 06 October 2025, 15:18 IST
EducationKarnataka NewsKarnatakacaste censussurvey

Follow us on :

Follow Us