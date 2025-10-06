<p>Bengaluru: The ongoing Social & Educational Survey, scheduled to end on Tuesday (October 7) may be extended up to October 24 in Bengaluru, going by a memo issued by the department of school education & literacy. </p><p>Schools will re-open on October 8 after the Dasara holidays. However, school timings have been altered to allow teachers to complete the survey.</p>.'Too many questions': Social & Educational Survey leaves D K Shivakumar miffed.<p>From October 8 to 24, government and aided schools in the Greater Bengaluru area will have classes from 8 am to 1 pm so that teachers can carryout the survey thereafter, the department has said. </p><p>In the rest of the state, all government and aided schools will have classes from 8 am to 1 pm from October 8 to 12. </p>.Social, Educational Survey hits hurdle in Bengaluru as enumerators protest.<p>The memo was issued after the the backward classes department said more time was needed to complete the survey. </p><p>The Karnataka State Commission for Backward Classes is expected to make a formal announcement on the survey's extension in a day or two. </p>.Social-educational survey: Queries on computer literacy, disability alongside earlier ones.<p>By Monday, 1.15 crore households were covered across Karnataka. In Bengaluru, 1.36 lakh households were surveyed. In total, 1.17 crore out of the targeted 1.43 crore have been surveyed. </p><p>The revised timings have irked teachers and parents. "If the child has to reach school at 8 am, we'll have to leave home an hour early. Transportation will be a problem for students at rural areas," one teacher said.</p>.Karnataka Social and Educational Survey: Challenges, compulsions and politics.<p>"There are single-teacher schools. We need to serve them mid-day meals as well. After doing all the work at school, how can we take part in the survey? The government should consider that we're humans, too," another teacher said.</p><p>Earlier in the day, Home Minister G Parameshwara opined that extending the survey would ensure completion. He said some districts had achieved 80 per cent progress while it is 50 per centin other places. </p><p>"On an average, 80 per cent of the survey work has been done and extending it by 4-5 days will help to achieve 100 per cent progress," he said.</p>