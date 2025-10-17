'Socio-economic survey not meant only for backward class communities': Siddaramaiah criticises Narayana Murthy, Sudha Murty

<p>Mysuru: Chief Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/siddaramaiah">Siddaramaiah</a> on Friday slammed Infosys founder N R Narayana Murthy and author Sudha Murty for their lack of understanding of the intentions behind the ongoing Social and Educational Survey being conducted in Karnataka.</p><p>"Just like the guarantee schemes which are meant for people from all castes, this survey is meant to know the socio-economic status of people of all castes. This is not just meant for people from the backward class communities. People should understand this," he said. </p><p>He was responding to a question by mediapersons at Mysuru Airport on Narayana Murthy and Sudha Murty refusing to participate in the survey.</p><p>In a <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/karnataka/bengaluru/sudha-murty-declines-to-participate-in-karnataka-caste-survey-3765649">declaration while refusing to participate in the survey</a>, Sudha Murty wrote, “We do not belong to any backward class. Hence, participating in this survey will not be of any help to the government. Therefore, we decline to participate.”</p>.Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah rebukes BJP leaders over 'boycott caste survey' call.<p>To another question, Siddaramaiah said the State government was providing all necessary support, infrastructure and facilities for investors, hence Karnataka has been on top in attracting investments. </p><p>"Just because one company has gone to another State, it is not right to say that there are no adequate facilities here," he said. </p><p>He was referring to the recent announcement by Google on setting up $15 billion AI data centre project at Visakhapatnam in Andhra Pradesh and the subsequent criticism of the Congress government by the Opposition BJP and JD(S) over Karnataka missing out on the project. <br><br>Siddaramaiah rubbished speculation on 'November revolution' and said there would be no change of Chief Minister. </p><p>Regarding the allegation of commission being levelled by contractors, he said, "If it is true, let them approach the court."</p><p>On the Bihar Assembly election, Siddaramaiah said, "That election will not have any impact on Karnataka. Our alliance parties will win. If required, I will participate in the campaign."</p>