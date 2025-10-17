Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnataka

'Socio-economic survey not meant only for backward class communities': Siddaramaiah criticises Narayana Murthy, Sudha Murty

Just like the guarantee schemes which are meant for people from all castes, this survey is meant to know the socio-economic status of people of all castes, says Chief Minister
Last Updated : 17 October 2025, 11:04 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 17 October 2025, 11:04 IST
Karnataka NewsKarnataka

Follow us on :

Follow Us