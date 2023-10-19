Son kills father over complaint of spicy sambar in Karnataka

Madikeri: A son killed his father after the latter complained that the sambar he prepared was too spicy.
The incident took place in Nangala village of Virajpet taluk in Kodagu, Karnataka on Wednesday night.
C K Chittiyappa (63) is the deceased. His son Darshan Thammaiah (38) has been arrested.
Chittiyappa's wife had passed away earlier. His elder son and daughter-in-law had been to their relatives' house for the past few days. Therefore, the unmarried son Darshan Thammaiah was preparing food.
On Wednesday night, Chittiyappa complained that the sambar prepared by his son contained too much chilli.
An enraged Darshan laid his hands upon a wooden log and beat his father up. Chittiyappa got severely injured and eventually passed away.
A case has been filed in Virajpet rural police station.