Sowmya Reddy appointed president of Karnataka Mahila Congress

New Delhi: Former MLA Sowmya Reddy has been appointed as president of Mahila Congress Karnataka unit on Tuesday.

"The Congress president has approved the proposal for the appointment of Sowmya Reddy as President of Mahila Congress Karnataka unit," said Congress General Secretary (Organisation) K C Venugopal in a statement.

Reddy was earlier elected as a member of the Legislative Assembly of Karnataka from Jayanagar in 2018. She, however, lost the state Assembly election, which was held in May 2023 in Karnataka by merely 16 votes. She contested the recent Lok Sabha election from Bangalore South seat and lost to Tejasvi Surya from the BJP.