Special puja offered to Dasara elephants on occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi in Mysuru

Mysuru: On the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi, special puja was offered to all 14 Dasara elephants at Mysuru Palace premises at around 12:30pm at auspicious Abhijin lagna on Saturday.

Forest officials led by DCF (wild life) Mysuru division I B Prabhugowda joined the puja and fed fruits, jaggery, modaka and other eateries to the pachyderms.

Mysuru Palace Board Deputy Director T S Subramanya, ACP Chandrashekar joined them.

All 14 Elephants Abhimanyu, Dhananjaya, Gopi, Bheema, Rohith, Kanjan, Ekalavya, Varalakshmi, Lakshmi Sugreeva, Mahendra, Prashantha, Doddaharave Lakshmi, Hiranya were lined up for puja at the backdrop of Mysuru Palace. As the guests offered floral benediction, they flanked their trunks.